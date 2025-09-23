A coroner has issued a prevention of future deaths report following an inquest into the death of a Chesterfield grandmother who died during Storm Babet.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, drowned in her house at Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield in October 2023 after the street was extensively flooded due to heavy rain brought by Sotrm Babet.

On Wednesday, September 17, Coroner Matthew Kewley published a prevention of future deaths report following an inquest into Mrs Gilbert’s death earlier this month.

The report found that Tapton Terrace remains vulnerable to flooding and there is a risk to life, particularly in respect of residents who may be elderly, vulnerable or immobile.

Tapton Terrace residents are worried that no real action will be taken after the prevention of future death report was published.

Tapton Terrace, a residential street with 26 houses, is located along the banks of the River Rother, with two River Hipper and Spittle Brook discharging into the River Rother just upstream of Tapton Terrace.

The street was badly flooded in 2007 and a pre-feasibility study commissioned by the Environment Agency in 2008 identified a number of technically feasible options that would reduce the flood risk.

However, none of these options were implemented as they were not considered to be cost effective.

In 2018 the Avenue Flood Balance Reservoir became operational further upstream on the River Rother. This is a large water storage area on the River Rother which is designed to hold back water upstream with the aim of reducing water flow downstream.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found at her home in Tapton Terrace on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Here she is pictured with her husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.

Mrs Gilbert’s house was also fitted with a number of property flood reduction measures such as front and rear door flood barriers to help protect against water ingress. These measures, however, only provided protection up to a water level height of 0.6m.

Mr Kewley called Derbyshire County Council, the Environment Agency and the Minister of water and flooding to take action to prevent future deaths – with the agencies under a duty to respond within 56 days.

The agencies are expected to issue details of action taken or proposed to be taken to help reduce the risk to life or must explain why no action is proposed.

Lorna Squires, who has lived at the Tapton Terrace for 26 years, welcomed the coroner’s report, but expressed concerns that action might not be taken.

The 2023 flood has left Tapton Terrace under water. (Photo credit: Joseph Mann)

She said: “If Maureen hadn't have passed away, we would have been looked over. It's only for the fact that Maureen's died that they're doing anything about it.

"I think if they'd have done something after the flood in 2007, when they told us it was a one off once in a 100 years flood, we wouldn’t have lost our neighbour and she would still be here with us today.

"Drowning was the most horrendous death for such well loved and well respected neighbour. It was awful and it really affected everybody. It was dreadful for us to have to go through that.”

Commenting on the reports finding, Lorna added: “I think the coroner’s recommendations were excellent.

Tapton Terrace was also left under water following a flood in 2007, when residents were evacuated on boats.

“But there's so much work that needs to be neglected over the years that it is going to cost them thousands.

“As far as I know, the council and the Environment Agency have said before that we were not financially viable. If there was a full housing estate that could be a different matter but we are just 26 houses."

Lorna, who was forced to live in a caravan in her garden for 14 months after Storm Babet, said that she agreed there was a still a threat to life at Tapton Terrace and everyone on the street was at risk.

She explained: “The coroner's report said that the disabled, elderly and vulnerable were mainly at risk – but we are all vulnerable here.

“I went out in the floodwater to rescue my animals in the garden during Storm Babet. The water was up to my waist, and I know how slippery it was.

“The strength of the current was unbelievable that day. The water was so powerful and so fast, and it could take anybody out, not just the disabled and the vulnerable.

"Anybody, even somebody young and sure footed, could slip and hit their head and drown. We're all at risk. We really are trapped here.

"If they are saying that Tapton Terrace is a threat to life risk so why do the authorities seem to deem it's acceptable for us to live in a threat to life place?

“Why are we not moved out? We need moving out before something else bad happens.”

Lorna has explained how living in a constant fear of another flood has impacted mental health of Tapton Terrace residents.

She said : “Every time it rains, it's like a Grand Prix racetrack going around in my head. You go up and down trying to get stuff upstairs. You're sweating and panicking all time, thinking oh God, what do I need to keep?

"I've only just started putting my ornaments downstairs after the flood. I can't live in boxes anymore, and I don't want to live in fear, but there's nowhere else for me to go.

“I'm with the Housing Association, on affordable rent, and I can't afford private rent. My housing associations haven't got any houses available to put me in. I'm stuck. I'm trapped.

"My neighbour is 80 odd. He can't afford another house, another mortgage, but he can't afford to sell his house because it's worthless. So where does he end up?

"W are like nomads. We are living in a threat to life place and we are being left here. It's very unfair, and it's frightening.”

Asked about what she would like to see happen, Lorna suggested that dredging the river out by at least 10 foot or widening the bridge to stop the water from backing up onto the houses would be ideal – but said she did not have much hope it would happen.

She added: “I am worried that nothing is going to be done.

"The amount of money that needs to be spent to prevent us from flooding surpasses the amount of money they would spend if the compulsory purchases went ahead. A lot of the neighbours, they are quite up for a compulsory purchase – but nothing has been done about it either.

"It's such a fantastic community down here. I've never lived anywhere where it's been like this. We've lived together for years with children growing up together, being around each other's houses.

"It will be nice to get away from the river, but it will be heart breaking to lose all your friends and neighbours, because everybody's going to be split up.

"But if it's got to be for the peace of mind, then that's what's got to happen. If they're not willing to do this work that needs doing to stop the flooding.”

Lisa Thompson, who was forced to move out of her Tapton Terrace house for 14 months after Storm Babet, said that she was worried the prevention of the future deaths report was not going to make a difference.

Lisa, a mum of two, explained: “I feel quite jaded by the whole thing, and I don't really hold up much hope that anything is going to happen. It will come down to funding and finance again, that's what I think.

"It feels like we've been left abandoned. The only things we've heard over the years is that they can't do anything about Tapton Terrace because it involves three rivers and it's not feasible, because the amount of money that it will take.

"And it will happen again, the floods, with the climate change. If they are not going to spend the money, they will have blood on their hands.

"But nobody seems to be concerned. It’s like they have to have their hand, pushed on with this report to respond to do anything about it.

"They're being forced to comment on this, but past experience has said that even when they're questioned directly, they aren't going to do anything categorically.

"No one is taking charge, none of the agencies are getting together and creatively thinking of a plan. It just seems like it's too much for them to do.

"They are saying it would cost a lot, but rather than passing the ball, they all could put a percentage of the money in and chip in. Then it won't be a massive amount for one agency.”

Lisa believes that compulsory purchase would be a sensible solution, preventing residents from being at risk of dangerous flood.

She said: “A compulsory purchase would at least be done. They would have the land then and could wait until and investor comes along. But it wouldn’t be lived on.

"They could turn into a car park or a nice green area to walk through to the train station where it can flood without that much impact.

"There's land around us, like Chesterfield hotel or the martial arts building near the antique centre that that have been levelled. There's all these buildings being knocked down and turned into car parks, but we're still here like a little island which was left abandoned.”

Derbyshire County Council, the Environment Agency and the Minister of water and flooding have until Monday, November 3 to respond to the coroner’s report with their recommended actions for Tapton Terrace.