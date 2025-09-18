Staff and pupils at a primary school are celebrating double boost after recent Ofsted and SIAMS inspections.

Elton Church of England Primary School has improved its Ofsted grades across all key areas following an inspection carried out in July.

In the Ofsted report published on September 11, inspectors praised behaviour and attitudes as well as personal development as ‘good’ while the quality of education and leadership and management were rated as ‘requires improvement.’

This comes after the school, located at Main Street in the village of Elton, was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in May 2024 and put in special measures.

However, Ofsted inspectors found that the school ‘worked quickly to begin to resolve areas of concern from its previous inspections’ and no longer requires special measures.

The inspection report reads: “This small school is determined to improve. This renewed ambition is shared by all.”

Inspectors have praised ‘positive improvement to the education’ and highlighted changes to the ‘well-sequenced’ curriculum which ‘outlines clearly’ the knowledge pupils are expected to recall.

Ofsted further found that pupils feel ‘happy and safe’ at the school. They ‘enjoy learning and playing alongside their friends’.

Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are taught ‘practical strategies to self-regulate’ which helps them to stay focused on their learning. Parents and carers value how their children’s needs are met.

Inspectors praised the personal development programme at the school for helping pupils to become ‘thoughtful young people, who respect and appreciate the diversity of the world in which they live’.

Behaviour and attitudes were also complimented with Ofsted noting that pupils behave well in lessons and around the school.

Speaking about the inspection results, Head Teacher, Oona Gilbertson, said: “We are all really thrilled our progress has been recognised.”

While the report has been mainly positive, inspectors have found scope for further improvement.

Ofsted noticed that the school has not made sure that all staff have the depth of expertise necessary to teach all subjects across the curriculum. As a result, pupils’ learning slows at times in some subjects.

Inspectors further noted that the school has not yet fully developed its programme for the teaching of writing, and called for improvements.

The Ofsted inspection came shortly after a very successful Statutory Inspection of Anglican & Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection carried out in June.

The SIAMS inspector praised the ‘small school with a big heart’ for being a ‘welcoming, accepting and inclusive’ space.

The report further praised the ‘carefully crafted’ curriculum with ‘ambition for each child’ and tailored support.’

The SIAMS inspector found that staff are ‘dedicated and caring’ – they ‘value pupils and take time to know and understand them’.

Christian values of kindness, determination and respect were praised for shaping daily interactions snd creating a ‘happy and safe environment to learn and grow.’

The SIAMS report added: “A culture of inclusion and equality fosters a love of learning and a sense of belonging. Adults and pupils value the nurturing, family feeling that the school creates.”