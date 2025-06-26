The family of a cyclist who was fatally injured in a collision have paid tributes to a cherished father as a woman has been arrested.

Jamie Intress, 37, sustained fatal injuries on the evening of Thursday, May 29 when he was involved in a collision with a car in Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in hospital on June 13.

His family said in a statement: “Jamie was loving, lovable and had an infectious laugh. He would always find a positive thing to say about anyone.

“When Jamie wasn’t at work he enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends, by going on bike rides and swimming. He also loved being with his dog Lunar.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.”

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the collision on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. She currently remains on police bail.