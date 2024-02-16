Waxwings: More exquisite, exotic-looking rare birds captured in Derbyshire

Ashley said there were around 100 birds at the nature reserve – but added that berries are now running low.

Derbyshire Ornithological Society also reported a flock of over 100 waxwings was counted at the site on February 11.

The ‘irruption’ of the beautiful birds has been attracting hundreds of admirers to the county since the start of the year after they arrived in larger than usual numbers in the UK in search of their favourite food - berries.

The visitation to Derbyshire included a congregation on the Monsal Trail near Bakewell of more than 300 birds which have now moved on.

Waxwings have also been spotted in Chesterfield.

Mark Cocker, an author and naturalist, based in Derbyshire who writes for the Guardian's Country Diary, said the congregation on the Monsal Trail had been among the largest flocks ever recorded in the county.

Mark said the birds feed almost exclusively on fruit and had been eating the Hawthorn berries. They will stay in the area until the food source is eliminated and then move on.

A starling-sized bird, waxwings are one of the UK's most exotic-looking birds, with a large, orangey-pink crest. It does not breed in the UK, but is a winter visitor from Northern Europe and can be spotted in flocks on bushes full of berries. A bumper number of the distinctive birds have been spotted arriving in the country this year.