A financial watchdog has identified ‘significant weaknesses’ and ‘risks of significant weaknesses’ in Bolsover District Council’s governance and efforts to establish value for money arrangements with its controversial development company Dragonfly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council considered its Auditor’s Annual Report for the 2023-24 during a meeting on May 21 which highlighted a recommendation that the council release income and expenditure for its Dragonfly Development Ltd company in its 2023-24 Medium Term Financial Plan and budget.

But draft accounts had contained errors, according to the report, and there was a six-month delay in providing the financial statements of the Dragonfly companies Dragonfly Development Ltd and Dragonfly Management (Bolsover) Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report subsequently identified ‘risks of significant weakness’ and ‘actual significant weaknesses’ in the council’s Value for Money Arrangements regarding Dragonfly which have led to the council and Dragonfly taking action to prevent any similar shortfalls during 2024-25 or in the future.

Bolsover District Council'S Offices At The Arc, On High Street, In Clowne

Bolsover District Council’s draft group accounts for the 2023-24 financial year incorporating both the council and its Dragonfly companies, according to the auditor, contained errors and there was a delay of six months in obtaining the financial statements from the companies before updated group accounts could be provided leading to inconclusive and unreliable accounts – meaning the council’s statement of accounts were disclaimed.

A council spokesperson said: “The council has a statutory back-stop date of 28 February 2025 and as the council did not receive an audited set of Dragonfly financial statements until February 2025 from the Dragonfly auditor, there wasn’t enough time for the council’s auditor to audit the council’s group accounts against the audited Dragonfly statements.”

This led to the council’s auditors Forvis Mazars disclaiming the council’s accounts because – as the council’s own report confirmed – they ‘were unable to complete the audit procedures necessary to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence on which to base an opinion before the date the council had to publish the financial statements for 2023-24′.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that this was the reason for the ‘disclaimed opinion’ and Forvis Mazars have had to rebuild assurance over the council’s group financial statements for 2023-24 but it is not expected that it will cause issues for the 2024-25 final accounts process by the finance team.

Bolsover District Council has stated that Dragonfly has already appointed a new auditor and they are already working with them to improve the timeliness of the production of their financial statements to ensure the 2024-25 deadlines can be met.

It also explained that within Dragonfly there are two companies including the Dragonfly Management company representing the services that used to be run by the authority operating on the same basis but from within Dragonfly Management (Bolsover) Ltd company, and there is the Dragonfly Development company which is involved in construction like council properties and developments for third parties.

The council has also stated that its income and expenditure for Dragonfly Management has always been included in the council’s budget or MTFP and this company receives a budget from the council and does not make a profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the income and expenditure for the Dragonfly Development company does not need to be included in the council’s budget and the financial position of the company is closely monitored by the council’s Shareholder Board and Growth Scrutiny.

Bolsover District Council’s Dragonfly Development has overseen many of the council’s building projects but it has attracted debate and concerns from some members of the public about possible alleged conflicts of interest mixing a commercial company with a public authority’s work – something that has been strongly disputed by the former Council Leader Stephen Fritchley.

The auditor’s report stated its findings were evidence of a ‘significant weakness’ in the council’s governance arrangements in particular how the body ensures its statutory financial reporting requirements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

It added that In 2023-24 the council had still not included income and expenditure of Dragonfly in its MTFP on the grounds that the accounts were not yet finalised for Dragonfly but the auditor’s review of outturn did not indicate a detrimental impact on the council’s overall position but it recommend that Dragonfly be factored into the MTFP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actions by the council, according to the report, have since included an agreed bi-monthly delivery update on Dragonfly to the council’s Local Growth Scrutiny Committee and the council’s Executive Committee has started receiving quarterly target performance reports for Dragonfly and the company will be included in the budget and MTFP in future years, and the auditors will be reviewing arrangements for Dragonfly up to the end of March 2025.

The report also stated any decision taken by Dragonfly will need prior approval from the council and there will be a council review of the Dragonfly arrangements to ensure governance is operating as intended, and to ensure related party and conflicts of interests are properly managed and to see if further improvements are required.

However, the matter is not expected to cause issues for the 2024-25 financial year, according to the report, and the auditor also stated there are no indications of a significant weakness in the council’s overall arrangements for financial sustainability brought forward from 2022-23.

But the Auditor’s Report stated that the council had not performed a fair valuation of its investment in Dragonfly as at March 31, 2023 and any non-compliance could lead to a misstatement in the accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Auditor’s report also stated it has since not identified any matters to indicate any significant weakness in arrangements based on work now completed for the year ended March 31, 2024 but it will be continuing to review the arrangements for Dragonfly.

It also explained that in 2023-24 Dragonfly’s Shareholder Board included the then Deputy Leader, Cllr Duncan McGregor, and two other councillors and the council also had members on the Dragonfly Boards including the then Leader of the council, Cllr Stephen Fritchley, and other members of the council’s Executive and this changed in 2024-25 and it now includes two executive members and two scrutiny members.

Current councillors who are directors on the Dragonfly board include Independents Anne Clarke, Emma Srevenson, Janet Tait, and Deborah Watson as well as Reform UK’s Carol Wood.

A resolution was passed confirming that largely any decision taken by Dragonfly requires prior approval from the council to ensure alignment with the council’s overall strategic objectives, financial plans, and public service priorities, and the council has governance arrangements in place to ensure oversight to prevent any decisions not approved of by the council, according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auditor’s report also revealed a Dragonfly monthly scrutiny report has to be presented to the council’s Local Growth Scrutiny committee and the auditor’s report added it is not aware of any significant matters in the performance of Dragonfly in 2023-24 which are indicative of a significant weakness in arrangements.

It also added that there is an intention to complete a review of the Dragonfly arrangements to ensure governance is operating properly and to ensure party interests and conflicts of interest are properly managed and understood if further improvements are required.

Reassuringly, the auditor’s report stated there are no indications of a significant weakness in the council’s arrangements for overall financial sustainability brought forward from 2022-23 but it has recommended that the council explicitly includes the MTFP income and expenditure that relates to Dragonfly Development Limited.

However, the report had identified deficiencies in internal control resulting in the potential for financial loss, damage to reputation, or a loss of information and it recommended immediate action and better capacity and the council confirmed this had been due to the Dragonfly incorporation and a lack of capacity in the finance team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bolsover District Council has stated it has recently had an interim accountant in place and despite difficulties attracting a suitably qualified accountant the authority has now appointed one with previous local government experience in a permanent position.

The council has also now confirmed a separate review has just been published into its wholly-owned companies Dragonfly Management Ltd and Dragonfly Development Ltd after the shareholder board had ongoing concerns regarding governance arrangements, potential conflicts of interest, achievement of value for money and effective working relationships.

Following this review undertaken by Local Partnerships – which is linked to the Local Government Association – the council has stated that an options appraisal will be developed which will allow councillors to understand the different ways forward and to make an informed decision on how to proceed with the companies.