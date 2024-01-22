WATCH: XL Bully dog awareness rally and walk led by Chesterfield teenager

A teenager who organised a walk through Chesterfield to raise awareness of the XL Bully dog ban and restrictions on current owners of the breed has been so heartened by the response that she is planning another.

Fifteen-year-old Jasmine Topley, of Birdholme, was joined by more than 40 supporters as she led a march from Storforth Lane to Queen’s Park via Chesterfield town centre.

She said: “There were about ten dogs and four XL Bullies. Most of the owners were from Chesterfield, some drove from Birmingham and Sheffield.

“A lot of people joined on the end as we were walking through town and the reaction to the walk was mainly positive towards us. I feel it went very well, there was a lot of interest."

Speakers included Sammy Wilkinson who drove more than 30 XL Bully dogs north of the English border prior to the announcement that Scotland would introduce similar restrictions on the breed to those which have been implemented in England and Wales.

Jasmine, who was among the speakers at Queens Park on Saturday afternoon, said: “It was a really powerful day. I’m already planning another for next month.

"As a 15 year old I’m proud of what I led and what I organised. I hope to inspire other 15 year old girls and boys and other teenagers in general to speak up for themselves and something they believe in. I’m part of the next generation of adults so it’s up to us to make change for the future!”

Events and wildlife photographer Karen Dore, who lives in Killamarsh, said: “What Jasmine did was amazing. It was well organised, well attended and had so much support from the passing public. She is one very special 15 year old.”

