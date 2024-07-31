Watch: What will happen to the cobbles in Chesterfield town centre - as concerns raised about 'removing our history'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have raised concerns about removing historic cobbles – as the council has issued a video to reassure the public about the plans.

Work on the next phase of the multi-million-pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project officially started on site – with a new market layout, new stalls and enhancements to paving, seating and lighting planned.

As a part of the project, the town centre is set to be more accessible, with some historic cobbles to be replaced by level surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has now shared a video showing the new layout of the Market Place.

As works are underway in Chesterfield town centre, Chesterfield Borough Council has shared the new Market Place layout – which shows the cobble sections and accessible pathways.

The video states: “More accessible pathways, making it easier for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and prams to get around the market.

“We’ll keep some cobbled sections to preserve our town’s history, but we’ll level them out to make them better to use.”

The plans have sparked concerns among some residents.

Kirsty Jacques said on Derbyshire Times Facebook: “My heart sank the other week when I saw the cobbles being taken up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Swift added: “The cobbles are what make Chesterfield unique.”

Amy Millward commented: “What a shame. Taking away our town’s history. Are you replacing them with the slippy slabs that are up next to Specsavers?”

Maxine Evans said: “I don’t understand why they are replacing the cobblestones. They have never been an issue with my kids in the pushchairs. They’ve been there longer than us.”

Gayla Tuckley added: “Does anyone actually want the cobbles digging up? Makes me feel sick to see. No one is happy to have the history ripped out. Like when they tore down the Old Feathers listed building. Why?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Ellis said: “It’s so sad that this town is losing its character. I can see both sides of the story regarding the cobbles but will miss them.”

Julie Hopkinson added: “Next they will be trying to straighten the Crooked Spire!”

Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed that 95% of the cobbles will be re-laid. However, the council couldn't provide details of the exact locations where the cobbled areas would be replaced with accessible pathways.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Around 95% of the cobbles in the market squares – on the highways and pavements – will lifted, cleaned and re-laid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will include levelling of the cobbles, to smooth off the rounded and uneven edges – making more even and accessible routes. The current yorkstone paving which is largely underneath the market stalls will be re-laid.”

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, added: “We know that the cobbles are an important part of the town’s heritage and traditional Market Place feel, and the plans aim to strike a balance by providing some more even pathways through the market, while levelling and relaying some cobbles sections.

“The intention is that the lifted and reconditioned cobbles will be re-used as part of the town centre regeneration scheme – we don’t intend to dispose of or sell any. If there are any surplus cobbles that aren’t re-used as part of this work, it is anticipated that these will be re-used within the borough on other projects.