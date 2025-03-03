The Market Place shop is the flagship store for the local family-owned independent business which has been established in the town for 30 years.

They sell an array of meats, including free range and rare breed meat from their own farm and other local farmers. Traditional meats include beef, pork and lamb and award winning pork pies, meat pies, pasties and slices.

Tyrone Brooks, of Meadowfresh, said the business sells around 10,000 of their handmade pies every week.

Favourites include steak and ale, chicken, ham and leek and cheese and onion – with the ultimate best seller being plain steak.

Tyrone said the secret of the pies’ success was the use of local and simple ingredients.

He added: “They’re all handmade in our local factory and we try to keep it as simple as possible. We’re butchers and it’s all about the quality of the meat. We use very few ingredients.”

A new offering from the team is steak and Hendos incorporating the popular Sheffield sauce Henderson’s Relish into the classic meat pie.

The shop includes a farm food hall with butchers, a delicatessen and a café with seating areas both inside and outside.

The business was started in 1992 originally as a butchers, from a small shop located on the outside of the towns’ market hall.

Over 10 years later they outgrew the little shop and realised there was a consumer need to add other food options and in 2014 they moved into bigger premises on the opposite side of the road.

The annual British Pie Week supports local pie makers and is a celebration of Britain's favourite comfort food.

1 . British Pie Week We visited Meadowfresh butchers in Chesterfiled. Tyrone Brooks with a meat pie cut in half. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Meet the team Francesco Cutajar, Cara Booth, Amie Brooks and Tyrone Brooks. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . British Pie Week The modern shop includes a farm food hall incorporating butchers, a delicatessen and a café. Pictured is Cara Booth. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . All smiles Cara Booth gives customers a warm welcome. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales