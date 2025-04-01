Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We asked town centre visitors what they thought about the recently re-opened Chesterfield Market.

The upper half of Chesterfield Market Place reopened on March 21 after the first phase of a multi-million pound project to revamp the historic market was completed.

The works saw historic cobbles lifted, relayed cleaned and levelled off to provide even surface – with some sections of new paving installed to make the area more accessible.

A new market stall layout was introduced with timber stalls providing more cover for traders and shoppers, with canopies bringing more colour to the market area.

The historic Town Pump was made into a unique feature and new benches were installed across the Market Place.

We visited the town centre to ask residents and visitors what they thought about the changes.

John Herrington said: “I think it’s fabulous, very nice, clean. Everything is new again, it’s bringing people back into town as well. Once they finish works down there it’s going to be even better.”

Paul Hollingworth added: “I lived in Chesterfield for 49 years and I think it’s brilliant. I love to see investment into Chesterfield and it’s good to see the town has a fresh look. It’s pretty exciting. Better days ahead for Chesterfield.”

Sarah Hollingworth said: “It’s great, I think they’ve done a great job updating it. We love the new freshness of it and seeing people actually using the market again is really exciting. It’s great.”

Ian Wade added: “The new market is coming out quite well I think. The only real concern I have about it is if they will be able to fill all the stalls on the designated market day because the only day they seem to fill the stalls it’s on a Thursday when a lot of people come. Nearly all the stalls are full. If they can fill the stalls it will be good for Chesterfield.”

Samantha Anderson commented: “We need more sellers. The market used to be big and now it’s small. We need to bring more in. The flea markets are great, absolutely brilliant. It’s just those little one – if we want to make the market great, we need more people.”

Works in the lower half of the market square have began and will see the historic cobbles being lifted, and re-laid and some new paving installed.

This is set to help maintain the historic look but provide a more level surface throughout the Market Place, making it easier for people with accessibility issues such as wheelchair and mobility scooter users or parents with pushchairs to navigate the market.