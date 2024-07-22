Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We have asked Chesterfield residents what they would like to see change in our town under the new Labour government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield residents are hopeful for changes that could help resolves some of the issues affecting our town.

We asked people in the town centre what are the main issues affecting them that they hope the new government could resolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the main issues that residents would like to see improved are the NHS and the public transport – including unreliable buses and trains.

As we have a new central government, Chesterfield residents are hopeful for changes that could help with issues affecting our town.

Mary Atkinson said: “I’m hoping the government will do what they said they promised to do: level up, bring things up to date and get some new trains – trains are very good and the station isn’t good. I’m happy that we have a new government and a new start.”

Ainy Mason said: “We are lucky that as pensioners we have already paid our mortgage off. I think the government should listen to what people want. I hope they carry on with the promise to help the NHS. I’ve been trying to get a covid injection and it has been quite difficult. I’m immune depressed after chemo and I haven’t been able to have the injection. I was told the doctors ran out and couldn’t do it anymore.”

Valerie Latkin said she has been struggling with bus services across Chesterfield – particularly in the Hasland and Inkersall areas. She added: “When I want to see my cousin I have to get somebody to get me a lift there and a lift back. It’s disgusting. Not everybody has got a car. It’s no joke when there are no buses. You rely on the buses as you get older.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Fletcher has faced issues with buses as well: “Stagecoach are taking the mickey, they cut the services down so much. There are not as many buses as there used to be, I don’t know if there is a timetable anymore, they show up when they want.

"I think the government should get involved – it’s supposed to be public transport, it doesn’t seem to be. It's more like a profit-making machine rather than public transport.”