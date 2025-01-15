Watch: Video shows several cars damaged after incident at Chesterfield Royal Hospital car park
The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Monday, January 13, when a car reportedly collided with several other vehicles at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital's car park in Calow.
One of the witnesses recorded a video just after the collision, which shows at least four cars damaged during the incident. It is not clear if any other vehicles were affected.
A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said: ”We’re aware of the incident which was unfortunately due to a driver’s error in a visitors’ car park.
"Our security team were on the scene and there were no injuries involved. We believe that all relevant details have been exchanged for insurance purposes and this is progressing.
“The car parks remain open and there was no impact on the running of the hospital.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police confirmed that the incident was reported to the officers but is currently ‘not treated as a police matter’ because the driver involved in the collision ‘left contact details for the owners of the affected vehicles’
