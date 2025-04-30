Cooper, who lives in Newbold, won the European Gull Screeching Championship in Belgium, repeating his success of 2024 when he made his debut.
The ten-year-old champion defended his title in the face of stiff opposition from 20 junior contenders including his little sister Shelby who entered the competition for the first time.
He spent a fortnight practising a different screech for this year’s competition, based on the noise of a gull he heard while in the garden of his grandparents’ home in Walton.
Cooper, who is a pupil at Abercrombie Primary School, commented on the competition: “It’s been really exciting for me. Everyone was cheering for me before I did the noise.”
He won a huge hamper of sweets, chocolate bars, biscuits, crisps and fizzy drinks along with his gold medal.
Back on home soil, Cooper – nicknamed Seagull Boy – re-enacted his winning screech for our cameraman!
