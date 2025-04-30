Cooper, who lives in Newbold, won the European Gull Screeching Championship in Belgium, repeating his success of 2024 when he made his debut.

The ten-year-old champion defended his title in the face of stiff opposition from 20 junior contenders including his little sister Shelby who entered the competition for the first time.

He spent a fortnight practising a different screech for this year’s competition, based on the noise of a gull he heard while in the garden of his grandparents’ home in Walton.

Cooper, who is a pupil at Abercrombie Primary School, commented on the competition: “It’s been really exciting for me. Everyone was cheering for me before I did the noise.”

He won a huge hamper of sweets, chocolate bars, biscuits, crisps and fizzy drinks along with his gold medal.

Back on home soil, Cooper – nicknamed Seagull Boy – re-enacted his winning screech for our cameraman!

1 . Chesterfield's European Gull Screeching Champion Cooper Wallace Cooper Wallace with the gold medal which he won at the European Gull Screeching Championship in Belgium. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield's European Gull Screeching Champion Cooper Wallace and sister Shelby. Cooper and his seven-year-old sister Shelby in the seagull costumes they wore to compete in the championship. Shelby was among the top five out of 21 junior contestants, scoring just six points less than her brother. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales