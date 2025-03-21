Traders have moved back to the top half of the market today.

The project has included the installation of new feature paving, relaying of the traditional cobbles, the creation of bespoke market stalls, new street furniture and improvements to drainage, security and other infrastructure.

Steve Siddall, whose family have been selling bedding and soft furnishings on Chesterfield Market for more than 70 years, said: "I like the new stalls, really sturdy and plenty of room. I'm looking forward to getting trading and welcoming new customers to my stall."

Sue Hirst of the body jewellery stall added: "It’s absolutely beautiful. They are a lot wider, a lot cleaner, brighter, a lot better. Well impressed."

Keith Stacey of the hat stall said: “It’s a lot better than it was.”

Ed Fordham, who runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield added: “The brand new market stalls are just great. After months of discussion and waiting and hard work the first phase of the new market has gone live and is open for business.

“New stalls, new canopies, guttering, lighting, new paving as well as levelled cobbles - it looks stunning.

“Of course there are those who will moan and grumble, but they are wrong. The new market is a huge enhancement to the town and we should be pleased with the outcome.

“Next Thursday my own Brockwell Books will occupy its stall opposite the cardfactory and Primark and I can’t wait.”

Phase two will focus on the bottom half of the Market Place with improvements in New Square due to start in the summer.

Works will begin with the historic cobbles being lifted, and re-laid and some new paving will also be installed. New market stalls will be built and a new central area in the market place will have feature paving inspired by designs in the Market Hall and provide space for food traders and to support town centre events. Later this year work will begin on New Square which will be opened up to create a new flexible events space but also provide additional stalls for busy market days.

Rykneld Square will be transformed into a more inviting open space and new lighting to St Mary’s and All Saints Church.

To make sure market traders can keep trading throughout the ongoing improvements, some stall holders will once again move to temporary locations – and a pop-up market will be created in New Square which will be in place for up to a year.

Improvements to Corporation Street will create a new gateway to the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum. The project is funded through an almost £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With the funding split between town centre regeneration works and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall.

Ed added: “This is a new market we can all get behind. It’s open with phase one complete. No other town boasts a market like this every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Every day has different stalls and every market day has a varied atmosphere - come and use it.

“One last thing - if you are a new trader or haven’t stood on Chesterfield Market before then get in touch. I started eight years ago and have loved it - hopefully with years more to come.”

1 . Chesterfield market reopens Trader Keith Stacey is happy to see the market reopen. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield market reopens Market trader Ed Fordham has called on residents to 'get behind' the new market. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield market reopens Market traders, Geoff Starkey, Dave Pitchford, Debbie Straw and Mike Norman. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield market reopens Mike Norman is pleased to be back at the market. Photo: Ed Fordham Photo Sales