WATCH: Thousands of players take to the streets for ancient Derbyshire football game

Thousands of players have taken to the streets of a Derbyshire town to compete in an ancient game of football.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:10 GMT
The Royal Shrovetide Football game in Ashbourne - traditionally played on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday - has been held nearly every year since at least 1667.

The game sees thousands of players - in teams called the Up'Ards and Down'Ards - compete to get the ball to opposite ends of the town.

