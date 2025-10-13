WATCH: Thousands of Peak District flies swarm homes - with residents unable to open windows for weeks

Dozens of disgusted tower block residents have been unable to open their windows for weeks due to thousands of flies which have infested their building after swarming from the Peak District.

Locals who live on the top-floor of the Robertshaw building in Netherthorpe, Sheffieldm have had to put up with the bugs for the past two weeks.

Video footage shows the top floor of the building crawling with thousands of Cluster flies buzzing around windows and inside flats.

Residents have said the flies travel from the Peak District to the building so they can hibernate and lay their eggs in the cladding over the winter before emerging again in the spring.

A council spokesperson said a second survey to address the issue was commissioned this week, and that common methods of exterminating the flies poses a risk to other wildlife.

On resident Peter MacLoughlin, 81, said: “I’m fed up of it, to be honest - it’s become unbearable.

“You cannot open your windows at all or they will get inside, and with no fresh air you end up living in a stuffy flat where any mistake means flies getting into your home and into your food.

“I cannot use fly spray because of a medical conditions I have with my chest.

"We left a window open by mistake last night and had to spend two hours squashing them with a damp cloth. It cannot carry on like this.”

Peter - who is a former Sheffield cabinet member for housing - moved into Robertshaw in 1988 and says in that time he has been “forced” to become an expert on the seasonal pest.

He says the cluster fly infestations began in the late 1990s when the block’s cladding was refurbished by the North West Inner City Action Plan (NWICAP) Single Regeneration Budget1 (SRB).

However, the new aluminium cladding has gaps in many places - a perfect place for the swarming pest to shelter in autumn after migrating into Sheffield from the Peak District.

Then, when the weather turns colder, they burrow into gaps and lay their eggs, which hatch in spring.

Peter said: “You think of the gaps from the cladding and the heat coming off the building, and you’ve got a lovely, warm home for them. Very cosy!

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said surveys have previously been conducted to address the flies, but that “usual treatments” pose a risk to other wildlife.

The spokesperson said: “Other actions have been suggested to tenants, which have been rejected.

“Another environmental survey has been commissioned for this week which will at possible ways to clear the flies without harming other wildlife.”