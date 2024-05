Steph Cousins, 35, had an unexpected dip while playing with five-year-old Winnie. She was throwing sticks for the German Shorthaired Pointer when the dog pulled its lead taut - and dragged Steph in.

Footage shows Steph slipping on the bank before falling into the water in the Peak District. Laughing, she then hauls herself out - and asks: "Did you get that on video?".

A friend shot the clip in the Wolfscote Dale area on May 5.

Steph, a teaching assistant from Derbyshire, said: "Winnie loves it when I throw sticks in the river. But this is the first time she's taken me in with her!

"It honestly felt like slow motion. It didn't happen as fast in my head as it did on the video. When my foot first slipped I thought I might be able to save this. But it was too late, and I just thought I'm going in!"

1 . Oops! Steph Cousins, 35, makes a splash as she's pulled into a river by pet pooch Winnie.