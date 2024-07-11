WATCH THIS: Chesterfield's gull-screech champion makes his mark at iconic London store Fortnum & Mason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s very own European gull-screech champion Cooper Wallace has made his mark at a top London store.

Nine-year-old Cooper recorded his interpretation of a screeching seagull for a new installation which Fortnum & Mason unveiled today (Thursday).

Cooper’s unusual talent bringd an authentic seaside ambience to the installation in the atrium of the iconic retailer’s flagship store in Piccadilly. Swooping seagulls, hand-made by a paper artist, hover above a giant ice cream cone that sits at the base of the display. The oversized cone celebrates the launch of a new limited-edition ice cream flavour, that is made in the store’s signature brand colour, Eau de Nil, and brings the essence of Blackpool rock to London.

Cooper, who lives in Newbold and is a pupil at Abercrombie Primary School, said: “The seagull display is so detailed and beautiful, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear my sounds in such a famous store.”

The high-end retailer, whose 18th century store is renowned for gourmet groceries, approached Cooper after he won this year’s EC Gull Screeching competition in Belgium.

Cooper said: "I first realised I could screech like a seagull about three years ago when I got bitten by one during a trip to Devon. It stole my ham sandwich, and my sister chased it down the beach with a spade. After that, I started to watch seagulls more closely and practice their calls.

“Winning the European Championship was amazing. When I was competing, I thought people were clapping because I did it well, but they were actually cheering me on. When they came over and placed the medal around my neck, I was like, 'I actually did this!' It's brilliant."

Besides seagull screeches, Cooper’s talent for mimicry includes another bird and a trumpet. He said: "I can make a peacock noise, but I’m not sure if there’s a competition for that."

Cooper with Fortnum & Mason's new limited edition Blackpool rock flavoured ice cream admires the seagull installation.

He also offered advice for aspiring sound mimics: “Drink a lot of water or nice, smooth drinks because if you have a dry throat or a cough, it probably won't work as well."

Sallie Smith, Head of Visual Presentation at Fortnum & Mason, said: “Cooper’s talent brings a unique and playful element to our atrium display, enhancing the shopping experience with a touch of whimsy and authenticity. We’re excited to welcome customers to enjoy this special installation throughout the summer.”