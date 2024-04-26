WATCH: Step inside old bank building in Peak District town that hospitality boss wants to change into restaurant

A hospitality entrepreneur who wants to turn an old bank into a premium restaurant in the Peak District has given the Derbyshire Times a look inside the building ahead of public open days.
By Gay Bolton
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:04 BST

Rob Hattersley is seeking views on the change of use proposal for Bakewell’s former Royal Bank of Scotland and will host open days at the building on May 4 and 6. He said: “You can drop down and have a chat to us, see the plans, give your feedback and understand what’s going on. You can see the building, the potential and see what it looks like before making the changes.”

Mr Hattersley, who is owner and managing director of Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd, is also keen to hear suggestions on names for the proposed restaurant. The open days will run from 10am to 4pm each day.

The planning application, expected to be submitted to the local authority in the middle of May, is being made in partnership with Coverland UK, landlord of The Maynard in Grindlefore and The George in Hathersage.

Rob Hattersley, owner and managing director of Longbow Bar and Restaurants, outside the old Royal Bank of Scotland building in Bakewell. His career in hospitality started at the age of 14 when his parents ran Aitch's Wine Bar and Bistro in the town.

1. Businessman's vision

Rob Hattersley, owner and managing director of Longbow Bar and Restaurants, outside the old Royal Bank of Scotland building in Bakewell. His career in hospitality started at the age of 14 when his parents ran Aitch's Wine Bar and Bistro in the town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Restaurant plans would mean a change of use for the building which served as a bank for 180 years before closing its doors for the last time in 2018.

2. All change

Restaurant plans would mean a change of use for the building which served as a bank for 180 years before closing its doors for the last time in 2018. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Plans for converting the building emphasise the large windows.

3. Heritage assets

Plans for converting the building emphasise the large windows. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Now resembling an old-fashioned prison cell, this room would probably have been secured by a heavy door with multiple locks and bolts when it was part of the bank.

4. Look inside

Now resembling an old-fashioned prison cell, this room would probably have been secured by a heavy door with multiple locks and bolts when it was part of the bank. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire TimesRoyal Bank of ScotlandBakewell