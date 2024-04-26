WATCH: Step inside old bank building in Peak District town that hospitality boss wants to change into restaurant

Rob Hattersley is seeking views on the change of use proposal for Bakewell’s former Royal Bank of Scotland and will host open days at the building on May 4 and 6. He said: “You can drop down and have a chat to us, see the plans, give your feedback and understand what’s going on. You can see the building, the potential and see what it looks like before making the changes.”
Mr Hattersley, who is owner and managing director of Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd, is also keen to hear suggestions on names for the proposed restaurant. The open days will run from 10am to 4pm each day.
The planning application, expected to be submitted to the local authority in the middle of May, is being made in partnership with Coverland UK, landlord of The Maynard in Grindlefore and The George in Hathersage.