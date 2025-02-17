WATCH: Spectacular moment Chinook helicopters fly over Peak District’s Ladybower dam in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 17th Feb 2025, 07:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This is the moment two giant Chinook helicopters were captured flying over Derbyshire’s Ladybower reservoir in the Peak District.

The footage was taken by the Severn Trent team that work at the reservoir as the aircraft flew through the upper Derwent Valley

The Chinook, which is one of the heaviest lifting Western helicopters, is used mainly for troop transport, resupply, search and rescue, and battlefield casualty evacuation.

Related topics:Peak DistrictSevern TrentWestern

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice