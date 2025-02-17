WATCH: Spectacular moment Chinook helicopters fly over Peak District’s Ladybower dam in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment two giant Chinook helicopters were captured flying over Derbyshire’s Ladybower reservoir in the Peak District.

The footage was taken by the Severn Trent team that work at the reservoir as the aircraft flew through the upper Derwent Valley

The Chinook, which is one of the heaviest lifting Western helicopters, is used mainly for troop transport, resupply, search and rescue, and battlefield casualty evacuation.