The RSPB has teamed up with Cooper Wallace from Chesterfield to raise awareness of the problems gulls face

Over the bank holiday weekend, people across the UK will be heading to the coast to enjoy the beach and seaside staples like fish and chips and ice cream.

Visitors to the coast will also spend the weekend alongside local residents – gulls. On the surface, it may appear as though gulls are thriving because we are increasingly coming into contact with them and different species are doing well in urban areas. However, people will no doubt be surprised to learn that populations of many species of gulls have rapidly been declining. With the UK being of global importance to many breeding gull species, this is cause for concern.

In fact, Herring Gulls are now considered to be the highest level of conservation concern in the UK, with non-urban populations having declined by 44% over the last 20 years. Gulls are faced with a range of issues including unsustainable fishing practices, bird flu and climate change, all of which are making it harder for them to feed, live and raise young in their natural habitats.

That’s why the RSPB has teamed up with 10-year-old Cooper Wallace from Chesterfield, otherwise known as ‘Seagull Boy’, naming him its honorary Gull Champion. Together, they want to raise awareness of the problems gulls are facing, what we can do to help them, and how we can live alongside them.

Seagull Boy Cooper Wallace from Chesterfield is backing the campaign

Seagull Boy became an internet sensation earlier this year after winning the European Gull Screeching Championship and a video of his incredibly accurate gull impression went viral.

He said: "Gulls are amazing birds but they need our help. They are in decline and so we must learn how to live alongside them. I'm really excited to be the RSPB's Gull Champion and I hope I can inspire others to love gulls as much as I do!"

Martin Fowlie, RSPB Gull Enthusiast, visited the seaside with Seagull Boy this summer to launch the campaign. He said: “Gulls are often misunderstood – most people in the UK don’t know that there is actually no such thing as a ‘seagull’, but instead several different species of gull. They are incredibly intelligent and resourceful birds that are quick to adapt to new situations and opportunities. And they’ve realised that litter and discarded food waste in our towns and cities make them excellent places to find an easy meal. But far from being pure opportunists, their growing urban population is a consequence of the many issues affecting their survival in their natural habitat.

“Gulls are hefty birds, and if you’ve ever been clipped by one as it attempts to take your food, it can be an upsetting and frightening experience. But they are in real trouble, so it’s never been more important for us to find ways to live alongside them. By making some simple changes to the way we behave, we can prevent people being annoyed by gulls and gulls being annoyed by us, and ultimately treat them with the respect they deserve.”

To help people have a great time at the seaside this bank holiday weekend, the RSPB and Seagull Boy are offering tips on how to minimise disturbance to and from gulls:

Don’t feed the gulls – they are incredibly resourceful and are perfectly capable of finding their own food. As they are a competitive species, any food fed from the hand could be snatched in an attempt to beat other gulls to it

Put your rubbish in the bin and make sure it’s properly closed so gulls aren’t able to access this – they are more than capable of sourcing their own food on the beach or out at sea

If enjoying fish and chips or ice cream at the seaside, eat next to a wall or building so opportunistic gulls cannot fly behind you and take your food

Try staring at gulls or looking them in the eye – that way, you can reduce the chances of them stealing your food

The RSPCA has welcomed the RSPB’s gull initiative. Rebecca Machin, Scientific Officer at the RSPCA said: “We are pleased that the RSPB is shining a spotlight on the plight of gulls. Unfortunately, many people consider gulls to be a problem, but all it takes is a little care and understanding to minimise any inconvenience caused by these intelligent birds.

“Every year we receive reports about gulls who have been persecuted. Many are physically attacked, including being targeted with airguns and other weapons. Breeding gulls and their eggs and chicks have been left homeless after their nests have been illegally destroyed.

“Gulls, their chicks and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 so it is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure wild birds, except under licence. The maximum penalty if found guilty under the Act is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

“The RSPCA believes that deterrents and non-lethal methods of control are the best way to reduce gull-related problems. Not feeding the gulls and disposing of rubbish properly, and blocking off areas where gulls normally nest outside of the breeding season will help to reduce any problems.”