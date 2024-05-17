WATCH: Roger Hawes and Janey Smith - the only couple from My Mum Your Dad still together - talk about relationship, family and fame
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
My Mum Your Dad couple Roger Hawes and Janey Smith have shared an insight into their life together, one year on from pairing up on the television dating show.
Roger, who lives in Staveley, and Janey, from Sussex, gave an interview to the Derbyshire Times on Wednesday when they attended the launch of a champagne terrace and new menu at Fischer’s Baslow Hall.
The couple’s run of celebrations continue this weekend with a birthday party for Roger’s eldest daughter Jess who is 30 years old on Sunday. Guests will include My Mum Your Dad parents and children whom Roger, Janey and Jess met through their time on the show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.