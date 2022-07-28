Watch Rocketman on the big screen outdoors in Chesterfield's Vicar Lane

Rocketman will be screened at Vicar Lane shopping centre, Chesterfield, on July 30, 2022.

The movie, which is based on the life and career of British musician Elton John, will be shown on Saturday, July 30.

Gates will open from 6.45pm and the film will be shown on the big screen in St James Square at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available to buy from just £8!

Visitors are invited to bring a chair along or there are a number of upgrade packages available to make the night even more special. Choose from pizza supplied by Vicar Lane’s own Pizza Pi or add a bean bag and a cocktail to settle down with!

Sarah Bowler from Vicar Lane said: “We are delighted to be able to host another Movie Night experience right here at Vicar Lane”. Our summer area is proving a great space for shoppers to relax and have some fun during the day and so to be able to extend the entertainment into the evening for a private event always proves very popular!’’