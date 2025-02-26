WATCH: party-loving Derbyshire pensioner celebrates her 105th birthday - by having a RAVE at her care home

A party-loving pensioner has celebrated her 105th birthday - by having a RAVE at her care home.

Hilda Jackson swapped her zimmer frame for glowsticks and UV paint after a DJ descended at Holbrook Hall Care Home near Belper. The sprightly OAP, who says she loves to "dance and party", had told carers she wanted to hold a rave to celebrate her major milestone.

So staff helped organise the bash with fellow residents, who enjoyed a DJ spinning dance classics from a booth set up in the lounge and an 'open bar'.

Hilda rolled back the years as she boogied along to disco tunes while partying the night away with friends and family with a gin and tonic.

Hilda Jackson celebrated her birthday with a rave and a live DJ.

Young-at-heart Hilda, who received over 250 cards from well-wishers including King Charles, said: “I love a party so I'm going to be raving.

"I’m not one for all the big rocking and rolling stuff, I like a waltz and a foxtrot. But I like listening to any music with a good tune. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my life which I intend to keep on doing while I can.

"I never thought I'd get to this age but fortunately I'm here, which I'm grateful for."

Nottingham rapper Bru-C also provided entertainment and a specially-written rap for Hilda and her 70 guests. Meanwhile, German liquor company Jagermeister laid on drinks for the guests - although many only opted for soft drinks.

Hilda Jackson, from Ripley, now lives at Holbrook Hall care home near Belper, where staff said she "loves to dance and party"

Hilda, who was born when David Lloyd George was Prime Minister and George V was on the throne, is originally from Ripley, and the care home's oldest resident.

She worked in a fabrics factory after leaving school and made munitions in Derby during World War II.

On her secret for a long and healthy life Hilda said: “I couldn’t get enough tennis, I can hear my mum saying you’re never going out again tonight playing tennis, you’ll be worn out. Just keep on, keep batting. But I just keep on and on while I can and take the day today as it comes.”

Hilda met her husband, Walter, in her early twenties but he passed away in the late 1950s. She said he was her 'one true love' and she did not marry again after his passing.

Hilda Jackson wears ultraviolet paint to rave with a live DJ to celebrate her big day.

Following Walter's death and that of her sister Vera's husband, Hilda and her sister lived together for 63 years until Vera died.

Care home manager Rebecca Wass said she thinks Hilda picked up the idea of a rave from a TV show. She said: "She's always been a big fan of dancing and living life to the fullest.

"I'm not sure where the idea came from. I don't know if she's seen something in a film, but she said she wanted a good celebration.

"She's always been a big fan of dancing and living life to the fullest so she wanted to do something to represent that. There's a DJ coming in, rave lighting, UV paint and all sorts of things.

"She had a similar request last year so all the care home residents had glow sticks, the whole works. We had a few last year who were up dancing away and even Hilda gives it a go."

Rebecca added: "She's a very cheeky lady. She's constantly on the go, very determined and very aware of what she wanted.

"She's often asked what's the secret to be able to act so young in her old age and she puts it down to playing tennis, which she did in her youth. We want to show just how loved Hilda is."