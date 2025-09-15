Stand Up to Racism Chesterfield called on residents to gather in front of The Sandpiper Hotel on Sheffield Road on Saturday, September 13, after receiving reports of a potential anti-immigration protest at the hotel.

This comes after Great British National Protest had published a post on their social media advertising a gathering in front of The Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield at 1pm.

Over 60 people arrived at The Sandpiper to peacefully show their solidarity with asylum seekers, chanting ‘refugees are welcome here’ holding colourful banners with captions including ‘no to hate’ ‘no to racism’ ‘refugees welcome’ and ‘no to right’ among others.

Only one person showed up to support Great British National Protest, protesters have reported.

Jeannie Robinson, Secretary at Stand Up to Racism Chesterfield, said: “Sixty people came at short notice. We stood on the pavement outside the hotel until 1.30pm but only one person, with a St George's flag, turned up on the opposite side of the road.

“Lots of passers-by tooted their horns in support. We also had some support from residents in the houses opposite.”

The Sandpiper is one of 200 venues featured on a list of accommodation hosting asylum seekers published by The Great British National Protest as the group is calling for its supporters to protest in front of ‘all migrant accommodation until they are all deported’.

This comes as the movement is gaining more support with up to 150,000 people taking part in a London march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom Rally on Saturday.

More rallies are planned in the coming weeks across the country and a protest at Sand Piper set to take place on Sunday, August 28, with Chesterfield Stand up to Racism organising a counter protest on the day.

