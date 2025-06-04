WATCH: Moment Derbyshire tourist had to abandon his position and run, as Mount Etna began to erupt

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:06 BST

This is the moment a Derbyshire tourist had to abandon his position and run, as Mount Etna began to erupt.

Benjamin Hallam-Furneaux, 37, was taking part in a guided tour of the volcano when Etna began spewing ash and smoke.

Dramatic footage shows a large plume rising into the sky as tourists start to run.

Benjamin, from the Peak District, said: "You can vaguely make me out in the video saying 'time to go' and the guides shouting 'run'.

Benjamin Hallam-Furneaux, 37, was taking part in a guided tour of the volcano when Etna began spewing ash and smoke.

"So obviously we turned and ran down the mountain.

"A few minutes after this video, the ash cloud blocked out the sun then it started raining grit and ash.

"Visibility became reduced to maybe 10m or so people were falling over and sliding down the mountain."

Shortly before the eruption, the group had been standing in the path of a potential pyroclastic flow, a fast-moving current of hot gas and volcanic matter, but were moved after the guides "spotted something they didn’t like."

Benjamin said: "Incredible individuals whose knowledge and experience kept us safe. In hindsight, absolutely humbling and an incredible experience."

