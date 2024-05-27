Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment cheeky Derbyshire cockerel was rescued by woman after it flew through her car window as she was driving along

Jessica Matthews had spotted the lone rooster at the side of the road as she made her way home along a country lane in Derbyshirte.

But the runaway bird decided to hop through the window of her Ford KA before making himself at home in her passenger seat - and refused to leave.

The cockerel, nicknamed Barry, even munched its way through Jessica's shopping while she tried to lure him out of the vehicle. Jessica decided to rescue the lost animal and bring him home before she was eventually able to rehome him.

Barry the cockerel flew in Jessica's car window.

She shared footage of the hilarious encounter on Instagram showing Barry clinging to her window, inside her car and even perched on her shoulder.

Jessica, of Aston-on-Trent, said: "He just didn't want to get out of the car. I was trying to nudge it out the car and then the next thing I know he's sat on the passenger seat. I was thinking OK, well it looks like I now have a chicken.

"No vets wanted to take him because he wasn't my pet. I thought I'm going to have to take him home and my boyfriend is going to kill me."

Explaining what happened on social media, Jessica added: "I've been driving down the country lane, going back home, with my window down and I swear to god this chicken has just flown in my car window.

Barry the cockerel, with Jessica.

"What do I do? Honestly these things only happen to me. There's a farm over there and I'm going to go and see if it belongs to the farm. It just bit me as well."

In another clip, she gave an update, saying: "So he doesn't belong to the people on the farm, nobody is answering there, so we are now going to see if we can find if he lives up here.

"He seems quite happy apart from he s**t on my car seat, so that's great. We are going to go to the next house."

In a further update, Jessica said: "It's getting really dark and late and I can't find where this cockerel lives. I'm gonna try and lure him back out into the field. I've got some pecan nuts and some raspberries from my food shop and we're going to try and get him out of the car."