This was the first official event for Miss Great Britain 2024, when 79 years of the iconic pageant will be celebrated.

For the second consecutive year, the Masterclass Day was at Ringwood Hall Hotel and Spa in Brimington, where the Class of 2024 gathered to begin their journey towards the National Final in October. The event brought together 75 national finalists from across the UK as they start rehearsals and preparations.

As both National Directors, Saffron Hart and Matt Elliott, hail from Derbyshire, it was a special moment to kick off this year's journey in their home county.

Saffron said: "As a former Miss Great Britain, I understand exactly how the finalists are feeling at this stage of the competition.

"The excitement is building, but so are the nerves, and the Masterclass is the perfect opportunity to help calm those nerves and prepare for the weeks ahead. It’s particularly special to welcome this year’s contestants to our home county of Derbyshire.

"While the national final in October spans two days, there’s a lot to prepare for, so the Masterclass allows us to get to know the contestants better, set expectations for the final, and provide guidance and support as they embark on their journey as Miss Great Britain finalists."

Miss Great Britain is the longest-running pageant in the country, starting life as a seaside beauty competition in 1945 in Morecambe.

