WATCH: Meet the lovable dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA looking for their forever homes
Watch as Steph McCawley of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire introduces us to two lovable dogs that are looking for their forever homes.
She introduces us to Hela – who is one of the pets that has been at the Spital Lane centre the longest – as well as Luna, the Staffy cross.
If you are interested in offering a home to either of these dogs – or any of the others at the RSPCA – visit their website to find out more, or you can call on 01246 273358