Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
WATCH: Meet the lovable dogs at Chesterfield RSPCA looking for their forever homes

Watch as Steph McCawley of RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire introduces us to two lovable dogs that are looking for their forever homes.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
She introduces us to Hela – who is one of the pets that has been at the Spital Lane centre the longest – as well as Luna, the Staffy cross.

If you are interested in offering a home to either of these dogs – or any of the others at the RSPCA – visit their website to find out more, or you can call on 01246 273358

