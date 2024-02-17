WATCH: Lifelong Chesterfield Coronation Street fan having time of her life on surprise visit to the TV show set
Barbara Hopkinson, 79, began watching the ITV soap in her twenties and has never missed an episode. Her daughter, Karen Cosier, 54, and granddaughters Mollie, 25, and Lauren Cosier, 28, decided to surprise her with a day on set.
Granddaughter Mollie, who filmed the whole day, said that her nan was like '"a child in a sweet shop" during her special day out to the studio set. The adorable video shows Barbara having the time of her life walking down the famous cobbles of the British soap.
Barbara, a retired factory worker from Chesterfield, said: "It was 100% lovely. We didn’t stop laughing the whole day. It was all so good but the best thing was being with my daughter and granddaughters. We had such a good day."
Mollie, a hairdresser, said: "Watching her have so much fun was surreal for us so I can only image how it felt for her. We think she must've been about 21 when she first started watching the show when it started and she'll be 80 next month! She's normally quite shy too but for some reason, on that day, she was full of confidence. She was getting pictures of everything.
"She even pushed passed some children for a photo in all of the excitement and we had to say 'nanna there are kids waiting for a photo in front of you!"