Watch: How robotic pets are bringing comfort to Derbyshire care home residents

Residents of Maple Leaf House, in Ripley, can stroke, pet and look after the animatronic animals which are designed to provide comfort.

Research has found that robotic animals can alleviate loneliness and symptoms of poor mental health, significantly reduce anxiety, and provide calm and comfort - especially for elderly people.

The robotic pets were originally designed as a children's toy but research has found they have multiple benefits for those living with dementia, including connection to memories, improved mood and increased interaction with others and surroundings.

Manager Sam Stone said all of the residents at Maple Leaf House Care Home had dementia and some had been used to having pets at home. The robotic cat and dog stimulated social interactions between residents and staff and between residents and their family.

She added: “Residents respond to the touch and play with the pets. It gives them a lot of comfort especially for those used to having animals around.

"It acts as a mood enhancer. They will play and interact with them when they are feeling a bit low or upset and the animals bring a smile to their faces.

“They are bringing residents a lot of comfort and they open up memories. They bring a sense of wellbeing and purpose.”

