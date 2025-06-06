WATCH: Heartwarming moment Derbyshire road worker rescues baby duckling from a drain
This is the heartwarming moment a Derbyshire road worker rescued a baby duckling from a drain and safely reunited it with its mum.
The roadworks team were working on Willow Wong Road in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamwhen they spotted a mother duck and her ducklings walking up the middle of the busy road.
They guided them into a nearby garden for safety but moments later heard tweeting from a roadside drain.
Gerard Buckley, a road worker from Derbyshire, said: “We looked in and saw a little duckling trapped. We spent about 5–10 minutes trying to get him out.”
After rescuing the duckling, Gerard and his colleague returned to the garden and reunited it with its mum and siblings.
