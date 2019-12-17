Watch heartwarming moment Chesterfield girl's Christmas wish comes true

This is the heartwarming moment an 11-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a musician had her Christmas wish granted - when she got up on stage during a West End show.

Dyslexic schoolgirl Annabella was selected as the winner of a nationwide competition by National Express to turn someone's dream festive moment into a reality.

Annabella,11, with her grandparents (L-R back row) Doreen and Ron and parents (L-R front row) Helen and Justin on the National Express coach taking her to London for an all-expenses paid trip.

The coach company arranged for her to be transported from her home in Chesterfield to London for a week of sightseeing.

But unbeknown to Annabella, this was just the start of her Christmas wish as mum Helen surprised her with tickets to see The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre.

And the icing on the cake came when the cast invited her onto the stage for an unforgettable moment - and her first taste of a major live production.

Annabella - whose dream is to study violin at the Royal College of Music - was able to meet the whole cast, including The Snowman and Santa.

Annabella,11, with her parents Justin and Helen, in front of the National Express Coach which took her on an all-expenses paid trip to London.

On stage, she discussed her dreams of being a musician with Santa and even got to play some of the instruments used by the show’s accompanying orchestra.

Annabella was selected as the winner of the 'make a wish' prize because of her determination to thrive in life despite her dyslexia.

Proud mum Helen - who does not wish to reveal the family's surname - said: “My daughter works incredibly hard and has to put in extra effort in everything she does.

“She plays the violin and works her socks off both in and out of school to be the best she can be.

Anabella (pink dress) is introduced to the cast of The Snowman after watching a performance after winning an all expenses paid trip to London with National Express.

“She deserves a special moment with her family. She cares deeply about others and is hoping to use her talent to perform in charity concerts in the future.

“The day has been a dream come true for Annabella. She’s a very special girl with a huge heart who cares for everyone.”

National Express funded the trip to London for the family and arranged the amazing moment on-stage for Annabella at the Peacock Theatre.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express Coach, said: “We run services every day of the festive season, bringing hundreds of thousands of people together to share those special Christmas moments.

"It was wonderful to receive so many entries to our competition and a real challenge to choose just one.

“We were so happy to be able to make Annabella's Christmas wish come true and are thrilled to see that she and her family had a great weekend courtesy of National Express."