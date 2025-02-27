WATCH: 'Happy and proud' Chesterfield restaurant owner's win in National Kebab Awards 2025

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:31 BST

Proud restaurant owner Ozan Urhan has thanked customers who helped his Chesterfield business win a top award.

Afat’s Grill on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor was named the best newcomer outside London at the British Kebab Awards 2025.

He said: “We are very happy and proud to bring this award to Chesterfield. We would like to thank all our customers who voted for us. It was a great night and it was a big experience for us. Toby Perkins was there with his team to support us – we are very thankful for this.

"We will always try our best to give our customers top service and bring more awards to Chesterfield.”

Ozan was accompanied at the awards ceremony by his wife Anna Ananintze, daughter Alicia Urhan, brother Emre Urhan who is chef at Afat’s Grill, father Mehmet Urhan and stepmum Francine Vessey Urhan.

