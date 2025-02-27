Proud restaurant owner Ozan Urhan has thanked customers who helped his Chesterfield business win a top award.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

He said: “We are very happy and proud to bring this award to Chesterfield. We would like to thank all our customers who voted for us. It was a great night and it was a big experience for us. Toby Perkins was there with his team to support us – we are very thankful for this.