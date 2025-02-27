WATCH: 'Happy and proud' Chesterfield restaurant owner's win in National Kebab Awards 2025
Afat’s Grill on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor was named the best newcomer outside London at the British Kebab Awards 2025.
He said: “We are very happy and proud to bring this award to Chesterfield. We would like to thank all our customers who voted for us. It was a great night and it was a big experience for us. Toby Perkins was there with his team to support us – we are very thankful for this.
"We will always try our best to give our customers top service and bring more awards to Chesterfield.”
Ozan was accompanied at the awards ceremony by his wife Anna Ananintze, daughter Alicia Urhan, brother Emre Urhan who is chef at Afat’s Grill, father Mehmet Urhan and stepmum Francine Vessey Urhan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.