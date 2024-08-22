Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Miss England from Derbyshire performs in her spare time as a Taylor Swift tribute act - so she can save up for an Eras tour ticket.

Former Miss England, Stephanie Hill, 29, impersonates the pop star on her weekends as a side hustle. She has put on six shows so far this year - taking to the stage at theatres and pop-up venues from Newcastle to Barcelona.

She earned just enough from her performances so she could get her hands on a £500 resale tickets to see Taylor Swift at Wembley on August 16, 2024.

Stephanie, a scientific researcher, from the Hope Valley, in Derbyshire, said: "The resale prices are extortionate, so I’ve been saving up the earnings from my gigs to justify spending over face value to attend the Eras Tour.

Stephanie now works as a scientific researcher and will start a PhD in cancer research at Sheffield University in October. But the former beauty pageant star has also taken up a weekend side hustle in impersonating the pop star Taylor Swift.

“I have had an absolute whale of a time. My training is in opera, but I can get away with being Taylor Swift for an hour or two."

Stephanie was crowned Miss England in 2017 and placed third in the Miss World competition that year - the highest ever finish for a contestant representing England.

She credits Miss England and Miss World for giving her the confidence and know-how to succeed on stage. Stephanie said: “I owe my singing career to Miss England - it gave me the springboard.”

Despite her dad's encouragement, Stephanie only steered her career towards Taylor this year.

Miss England 2017 Stephanie Hill, 29, performs as a Taylor Swift tribute act

She said: “When I was a kid, my dad said I should do a Taylor Swift tribute but she wasn’t as big then. He is sitting here really smug now. I am obsessed with her and was putting an Eras Tour outfit together when I thought ‘why not?’

“I am one of the teens who really grew up with her. I was 14 when I first heard Love Story - I remember my friend played it to me in the loos at school. All those stories she wrote about boys, people being mean, not knowing what you want to do with your life, I would draw a lot of parallels. Every time she releases an album I think oh my God that sums up what I am going through at the moment.”

Stephanie already saw Taylor Swift in Edinburgh in June 2024. She said: “I saw her in Edinburgh but we were behind the stage. It has been on my bucket list to see her in the standing section at Wembley.”

Stephanie has devised a set list for her shows that emulates parts of the famous Eras Tour order. She said: “I tend to stick to the popular songs, but I do some things for the committed fans.

Stephanie entertains the crowds

“I copy some of the dance moves from the tour and I start off with the recorded montage going through the eras and go into Miss Americana - just like the Eras Tour.”

Stephanie said her favourite Taylor Swift ‘era’ is her most recent album - The Tortured Poets Department - which was released in April 2024. She said: “I can’t particularly relate but it is so dramatic. I am a bit of a Reputation girly too. It is the hardest one to perform. It is knackering.”