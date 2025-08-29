A winner of the Eurovision Song Contest has delighted an award-winning Derbyshire theatre company by sending a personal good luck message

Irish singer Dana, who won Eurovision in 1970, has wished Gatepost Theatre Company all the best with its upcoming production of the musical Eurobeat: Pride of Europe.

Dana said: “Hope you break multiple legs and the box office with Eurobeat even if you are taking the mickey out of the Eurovision Song Contest. It’s hard to resist, I know.”

Chris Collington, artistic director for Gatepost Theatre Company, said: “One of our members, Ben Gray, contacted her online to tell her that the company will be performing the musical. Dana is such an icon of Eurovision history, and her song 'All Kinds of Everything' has stood the test of time. For her to take the time to send such a personal, and long, message wishing us well has been incredible. We are over the moon.

"The cast are super excited to perform this hilarious parody and as it gets ever closer the message from Dana is a real bit of icing on the cake! Dana’s warm words of encouragement are already adding extra sparkle to what promises to be one of the most entertaining shows of the year.” Eurobeat: Pride of Europe is a high-energy musical that lovingly pokes fun at the Eurovision Song Contest. Each performance is interactive, with the audience voting during the interval to decide the winner—meaning no two shows will ever have the same outcome! Performances will take place at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton from September 9 to 13 at 7.30pm nightly, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available now at: www.ticketsource.co.uk

Derby based Gatepost Theatre Company are renowned for staging exciting, high-quality productions that captivate audiences year after year. Don’t miss your chance to experience the glitz, glamour, and outrageous fun of Eurobeat: Pride of Europe—with a little Eurovision magic from Dana herself!