WATCH: Dramatic footage shows the moment Derbyshire police chase ends with car bursting into flames
The footage, which will be screened on television’s Traffic Cops on Monday, shows a high-speed chase through residential streets after police sight a suspected cloned vehicle in the north of the county. Officers attempt to stop the car with a stinger which punctures tyres but the driver swerves to avoid it, crashes and then flees from the burning vehicle to escape capture.
This explosive scene forms part of an episode focusing on Operation Fuego, a week-long campaign involving five police forces targeting crime gangs who use cloned vehicle registrate plates to hide their tracks whilst transporting drugs, cash and stolen vehicles.
Traffic Cops goes out on Channel 5 at 8pm on Monday. Previous episodes are available on catch-up channels.