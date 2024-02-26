Watch dramatic footage of Channel 5's Traffic Cops' chase where driver of suspected cloned car narrowly avoids dog walker in Derbyshire park
The clip shows the suspect driving at 70mph through a 30mph built-up area before going off-road and along a parkland route.
A spokesman for the series said: “In this episode, Derbyshire’s Road Crime Team take part in Operation Hunted, a month-long force-wide campaign targeting wanted offenders on the run from the police.
“Police cameras trigger an alert of a suspected cloned car and officers give chase to the vehicle which is failing to stop. After hitting another car, three suspects run off and disappear into a housing estate. The three men are added to the police wanted lists after drugs are found in the abandoned vehicle.”
Traffic Cops is narrated by Jamie Theakston and airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Mondays, with episodes available on My5 catch-up.