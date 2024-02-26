Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clip shows the suspect driving at 70mph through a 30mph built-up area before going off-road and along a parkland route.

A spokesman for the series said: “In this episode, Derbyshire’s Road Crime Team take part in Operation Hunted, a month-long force-wide campaign targeting wanted offenders on the run from the police.

“Police cameras trigger an alert of a suspected cloned car and officers give chase to the vehicle which is failing to stop. After hitting another car, three suspects run off and disappear into a housing estate. The three men are added to the police wanted lists after drugs are found in the abandoned vehicle.”