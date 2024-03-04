Watch: Dramatic chase on Derbyshire roads when suspected stolen car hits vehicle is aired on Channel 5's Traffic Cops
After the collision with a Morris Minor, the targeted car speeds up to 70mph, more police units join the pursuit and a heroic member of the public chases the driver as he tries to get away from his abandoned vehicle near Derby.
Two men, suspected of being part of an organised crime gang, are eventually arrested and between them, charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.
Traffic Cops will be aired on Channel 5 tonight (Monday, March 4) at 8pm and available afterwards on catch-up channels.