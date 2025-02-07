Watch: Derbyshire urban explorers venture deep underground to film abandoned lead mine

A pair of Derbyshire urban explorers have shone fresh light on a concealed part of the county’s industrial heritage after an intrepid mission into the depths of an abandoned lead mine.

TikTok users The Stoney Explorer and Michael Pettinger, both from Killamarsh, followed other adventures beating the well trodden path to the former Rockwood Pigments factory, in Matlock Bath, on Thursday, January 30, when they discovered the site’s hidden depths where few have dared to venture.

Side Mine was once worked for lead until its 19th century owner admitted defeat in his attempts to drain water from the tunnels. Though access is now prohibited for public safety, not everyone is easily deterred.

Michael said: “We stumbled across an entrance to the mine accidentally and sheer curiosity got the better of us.”

The mine tunnels beneath High Tor in Matlock Bath are not for the feint-hearted. (Photo: Contributed)

“We weren’t looking for anything in particular, other than an end to the cavern – which we were unsuccessful in doing. We have no idea where the mine finishes.

We may one day set out to find out with the right kit.”

People familiar with the mine workings report numerous potential hazards, including open shafts dropping hundreds of feet, unfathomable pools of water and structural supports with potential to collapse.

Derbyshire Police have rightly warned all urban explorers that: “Those entering these types of site are leaving themselves vulnerable to serious injury and even death.”

The pair used special lighting equipment to reveal the rock formations deep into the mine. (Photo: Contributed)

Anyone prepared to take such risks might be rewarded with a glimpse into the past, and rock faces decorated by the scars of mining, crystal formations and coloured waste from the pigment production process in the factory.

Michael said: “We had all our special kit – climbing gear, body straps, first aid, torches waterproof waders and plenty of water – bar oxygen, which ended up limiting our distance we could travel.

“Anxiety is an understatement. We felt as if we were in the hands of the Lord with every emotion running through us at the same time.

“We shot a video from one of the many caverns, 3.2 miles deep, illuminating all the crystal content with an ultraviolet lamp. It was a stunning place, mesmerising and haunting. I’d compare the experience to maybe skydiving, or something with that adrenaline rush.”

