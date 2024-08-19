WATCH: Derbyshire TV auctioneer left shocked as old photo valued at £120 is sold for an astonishing amount

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire TV antiques expert and auctioneer, Irita Marriott, is left shellshocked on tonight’s episode of The Derbyshire Auction House, when an old photograph found in a family hallway goes under the gavel for 100 times more than its valuation.

In an emotional episode of the hit series, Irita and her team head to Bedfordshire to meet mother and son, Helen and Ben. The pair are clearing out Helen’s home and searching for hidden treasures to sell to cover the care home fees for Helen’s husband and Ben’s father, Alan, who suffers from dementia.

Driving to their home, Irita remarks: “It can’t be easy for them. These items are things that they’ve lived with all their lives, and now that Alan’s gone into care, it’s probably going to be really sad to see them go.”

Alan had worked for a regional arts association, promoting cinema and photography. In the family’s hallway, Irita finds an intriguing collection of original, signed images by prolific photographers, such as Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen, who had been supported by Alan during their early careers.

Derbyshire auctioneer Irita Marriott

Irita takes the prints to auction, and one photograph proves particularly popular. Valued between £80 and £120, the sought-after print is sold for an astonishing £12,000 after a hugely competitive bidding process.

The show reveals that Alan sadly passed away before his items made it to auction, but Ben confirms the proceeds will now be used to “give Dad a good send-off”.

He adds: “I was absolutely gobsmacked at the values people were willing to bid for what we thought were just nice pictures … that we saw on the wall every day. Absolutely brilliant.”

Reflecting on the auction, Irita says: “I loved every moment of being involved in it. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever sold.”

“I told Helen and Ben that they might be in for a surprise, and what a surprise it was! An absolutely phenomenal result on the pictures – and a perfect tribute to Alan.”

Find out how much Helen and Ben raised in total on tonight’s episode of The Derbyshire Auction House at 9pm on Really and discovery+.