A dramatic high-speed car chase after Derbyshire Police received a report of a suspected drug-driver will be shown on television.

Traffic Cops – which airs on Channel 5 tonight – shows police forced into a pursuit 10 miles north of Derby. As the chase nears the city centre, the driver crashes into a line of traffic and four men abandon the car and flee on foot.

Motorists who drive under the influence of drink or drugs risk killing or seriously injuring other people.

In tonight’s programme a tip-off from a member of the public near Chesterfield leads police to a drink-driver who is barely able to stand up.