Watch clip of policeman challenging men at scene of suspected Chesterfield break-in on TV's Traffic Cops

A policeman confronts two men when he is called to a suspected break-in at an industrial estate near Chesterfield in a clip that will be shown on TV’s Traffic Cops.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Security cameras have captured the men on CCTV and they are still at the scene as officers rush to the area to try and catch them in the act. However, a lone officer is forced to challenge the men as they prepare for a quick getaway.

The average burglary is thought to take less than ten minutes. It’s one of the hardest crimes to secure a conviction for and only around 5% are solved. This episode of Traffic Cops targets thieves and burglars who steal from our homes, vehicles, and businesses.