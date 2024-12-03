Watch: Cinderella bringing sparkle to the stage for panto at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre

Down on her luck and cursed with wicked stepsisters, Cinderella’s destiny is in the hands of her best friend Buttons, the magic of a Fairy Godmother and a clock that strikes midnight.

Pantomime comedy, calamities and chaos from larger-than-life colourful characters help tell the story, with the end of act one cumulating in a spectacular scene where Cinderella magically transforms from her rags to Princess riches and steps into the carriage that will take her to Prince Charming’s ball.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Dancing on Ice winner James Jordan will star in the role of Dandini and CBeebies Katrina Bryan (Molly and Mack) in the role of the iconic Fairy Godmother.

Stepping into the high heels and larger than life characters of the legendary pantomime sisters is Oliver Gray and Dean Horner. Britain's Got Talent's Ashley Emerson will be Prince Charming, with West End star Imy Hayes as Cinderella and comedian Steve Best as Buttons.

Cinderella runs until December 31. Standard tickets £24 (adult), £23 (concession), £22 (child). Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre caught up with some of the cast for a sneak preview.

