WATCH: Chesterfield woman "horrified" after being woken by her Ring doorbell - by a spider

This is the moment a "horrified" Chesterfield woman was woken by her Ring doorbell in the middle of the night - by a spider!

Faith Truscott, 26, is "petrified" of the eight-legged creatures - so says the creppy visitor was "far worse" than a human.

The camera was triggered by the creepy-crawly visitor – which alerted her to movement on her doorstep

Faith said: "I am petrified of spiders so I was just absolutely horrified.

"It initially came up as a motion alert on my Ring camera, saying a person had been detected.

"But when I got up to check what it was, I realised it was far worse."

"I'd seen one on the camera a couple of weeks ago but thought nothing of it. Guess we have a resident spider now!"