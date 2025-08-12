WATCH: Chesterfield woman "horrified" after being woken by her Ring doorbell - by a spider
Faith Truscott, 26, is "petrified" of the eight-legged creatures - so says the creppy visitor was "far worse" than a human.
The camera was triggered by the creepy-crawly visitor – which alerted her to movement on her doorstep
Faith said: "I am petrified of spiders so I was just absolutely horrified.
"It initially came up as a motion alert on my Ring camera, saying a person had been detected.
"But when I got up to check what it was, I realised it was far worse."
"I'd seen one on the camera a couple of weeks ago but thought nothing of it. Guess we have a resident spider now!"