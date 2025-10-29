WATCH: Chesterfield property developer explains why he has draped huge Union Jack flag on old council HQ
Mr Holmes first hung a giant flag on the former North East Derbyshire District Council offices in Saltergate back in September, in part promoting his own Fly the Flag campaign “to encourage every UK resident to proudly fly the Union Jack.”
The move attracted criticism from various corners concerning incorrect elements of the flag design and incorporated campaign publicity, as well as the debated political symbolism – but Chesterfield Borough Council went further in ordering the flag’s removal, judging it to be a “large-format advertisement” which had not received necessary planning permissions.
Storm Amy claimed the initial flag, but he’s now replaced it with an even bigger one, measuring over 100ft long