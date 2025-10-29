WATCH: Chesterfield property developer explains why he has draped huge Union Jack flag on old council HQ

James Holmes has explained why he's draped a massive 100ft-long Union Flag over the prominent building in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Holmes first hung a giant flag on the former North East Derbyshire District Council offices in Saltergate back in September, in part promoting his own Fly the Flag campaign “to encourage every UK resident to proudly fly the Union Jack.”

The move attracted criticism from various corners concerning incorrect elements of the flag design and incorporated campaign publicity, as well as the debated political symbolism – but Chesterfield Borough Council went further in ordering the flag’s removal, judging it to be a “large-format advertisement” which had not received necessary planning permissions.

Storm Amy claimed the initial flag, but he’s now replaced it with an even bigger one, measuring over 100ft long