WATCH: Chesterfield cameraman captures the heart-stopping moment Ryanair plane struggles to land in Storm Isha winds
The footage was captured at East Midlands Airport on Sunday amid gusts of more than 100mph across Britain. James Chapman, 39, said he watched a few planes land - and the Ryanair was the most "dramatic". The cameraman, from Chesterfield, said: “With the storm it was really bad - as a passenger it would be scary, it was quite dramatic to watch from the outside.
“I took my daughter to the airport to watch the planes - she’s two-and-a-half and likes watching planes come in. “We were doing nothing yesterday so I thought ‘let's go down’. As it lands there's a crosswind so the plane is at nearly a 45-degree angle to the runway and at the last minute it spins back round.”