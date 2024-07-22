Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We have asked people in Chesterfield town centre and Queen’s Park what are their favourite places to go to during sunny, warm days.

Chesterfield residents and visitors made the best out of 28°C and sunny weather – with many walking around the town centre and Queen’s Park.

We have asked what are their favourite places to enjoy nice weather in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Mary Atkinson, from Chesterfield, said: “We go to Bakewell, Matlock, York, sometimes Sheffield – but not very often. We like to go to Chatsworth. My grandson takes us and we go to the farm shop for a coffee. I’m on my own after I lost my husband so it’s nice to go to places where you feel safe. I don’t go out much at night but I like to go out in the daytime. I feel safe in Chesterfield.”

Ainy Mason, who was enjoying a coffee in the sun, said: “We meet up with friends a week, it would be nice if parking charges weren’t quite so expensive. There’s a lot of choice for coffee shops and places to sit in Chesterfield which is good.”

Roger Pope, from Doncaster, has visited Chesterfield today to make the best of the sunny weather and do some shopping. He said: “All these little passageways are brilliant, I wish Doncaster was like this. If Doncaster was like this I would visit the town centre more often. I haven’t visited for a few years. I think it’s lovely here – there are all these little alleyways and boutiques.”

We also spoke to David Fletcher, who was reading a paper at Queen’s Park. He said: “I come to Queen’s Park every day, even when it’s raining. I usually bring a loaf of bread and feed the ducks. I keep meaning to try the open top bus but I think that would be a good day out.”

Elaine Wallace who was enjoying a walk at Queen’s Park, added: “I like vintage tea rooms and there’s a café on Salisbury Street, the Queens’ Park café is nice and Costa. Outside of Chesterfield, sometimes I go to Bakewell or Matlock.”