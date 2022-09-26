Watch as wild camper records ‘big cat’ during Peak District trip
A wild camper has recorded what he believes is a wild cat growling just outside his tent in the Peak District.
YouTuber Novice Wildcamper who travels around the UK and records videos of his camping trips heard a growling sound while visiting White Edge. Wild Camper, whose real name is Michael has been passionate about camping his entire life but has never encountered a big cat before his recent Derbyshire Trip.
The video which Michael published on his channel had over 600 comments with many people saying that the growl sounds exactly like a big cat such as black leopard or lynx.
Watch the video to see Michael’s reaction as the distant guttural growling suddenly gets much closer and louder.