Watch as wild camper records ‘big cat’ during Peak District trip

Michael googled and searched on YouTube for noise of different animals. The only thing he could find that sounded similar were growls of big cats like a black leopard.

YouTuber Novice Wildcamper who travels around the UK and records videos of his camping trips heard a growling sound while visiting White Edge. Wild Camper, whose real name is Michael has been passionate about camping his entire life but has never encountered a big cat before his recent Derbyshire Trip.

The video which Michael published on his channel had over 600 comments with many people saying that the growl sounds exactly like a big cat such as black leopard or lynx.

Watch the video to see Michael’s reaction as the distant guttural growling suddenly gets much closer and louder.