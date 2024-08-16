Cascades Gardens at Clatterway in Bonsall is a haven for visitors who go there to meditate in tranquil surroundings.
Owner Alan Clements has spent 30 years developing the three and a half-acre site which was formerly wasteland.
A meeting with the Dalai Lama and lessons in Zen meditation in Japan inspired Alan to create the peaceful haven.
Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was treated to a private tour of the gardens which are open to visitors five days a week.
