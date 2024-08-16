Watch as we take a tour of Peak District village's stunning Japanese inspired gardens

Published 16th Aug 2024
A pretty village in the Peak District is home to magnificent Japanese inspired gardens.

Cascades Gardens at Clatterway in Bonsall is a haven for visitors who go there to meditate in tranquil surroundings.

Owner Alan Clements has spent 30 years developing the three and a half-acre site which was formerly wasteland.

A meeting with the Dalai Lama and lessons in Zen meditation in Japan inspired Alan to create the peaceful haven.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was treated to a private tour of the gardens which are open to visitors five days a week.

Cascades Gardens at Clatterway, Bonsall. Photo: Brian Eyre

