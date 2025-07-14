The marketing team really went to town – from a new entrance sign appearing on Baslow Road proclaiming Bakewell was twinned with Yorkshire Tea to exterior signs on The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop renaming it as The New Original Bakewell Brew Shop.

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles spent the day filming behind the counter in the shop and playing games with members of the public.

Pink ladies handed out sachets of the new tea to passers-by and cyclists pedalled around town advertising the product.

There really was no better place to promote Cherry Bakewell Brew than the town made famous for producing Bakewell pudding and latterly Bakewell tart.

Penny Webster, brand manager for Yorkshire Tea, said: "As soon as we knew what the flavour was going to be the obvious thing was to come to Bakewell to launch it here because it's an iconic town. Yorkshire Tea's very accessible for everyone - we're not just for one county. It's nice to support all counties; everyone drinks Yorkshire Tea all around England and all around the world."

Nick and Jemma Beagrie, proprietors of The Original Old Bakewell Pudding Shop, were excited to welcome merchandisers, a film crew and influencers into their business during a 24-hour takeover to launch the tea.

Jemma said: "We're such close neighbours with Yorkshire and a Bakewell brew....what better place than a Bakewell pudding shop to launch. It felt like a good fit.

"When I arrived this morning the staff were all so excited to be included in something - it brightens their day. They work hard and to reward them with a bit of light-heartedness is nice."

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop is no stranger to life in the spotlight. Jemma said: "We've had quite a lot of film crews and TV crews. We've had The Hairy Bikers come for the day, we've had Countryfile, we've had Flog It."

Bakewell bred Jemma was the perfect person to give her verdict on the new tea. She said: "I think the Cherry Bakewell Brew is lovely - the smell and the taste is uncanny. To us as Bakewell connoisseurs, we think it's fabulous. I'm a huge Yorkshire Tea fan - it's a brew that we drink at home.”

Cherry Bakewell Brew makes its appearance in Morrisons supermarkets from July 14 and will also be available through Ocado and Amazon from August.

Penny Webster said: "It's part of our proper breaks brew range which has been around for a little while. We've currently got malty biscuit brew, caramelised biscuit brew which is a little bit spicy and this is our third one.

"The aim of the range is to bring in new and different audiences. The trends around at the moment are of more sweeter drinks, cold drinks and lots of sugar in teas. We did a bit of research and the insight we got was that people wanted something a little bit different to break up their day. Around 11am or 3pm, when you have your break time, or after your lunch when you want a bit of a treat but you don't want to go full-on cake or biscuit, it hits that market really well. If people are trying to be a bit healthy in January, for example, and they don't want a biscuit with their tea, it's quite good for that.

"We'll be bringing out more brews next year, we really want to invest in this range, keep the excitement going and a churn of different flavours."

Abigail Sawyer, brand PR specialist for Yorkshire Tea, said: "Cherry Bakewell is one of tea development manager Kate Halloran's favourite cakes. We tried lots of different flavours, some of which you may see in the future. This was the one that we thought hit the mark in terms of flavour. You get the hit of black tea first of all then a bit of the almond paste and the final bit of the taste is that cherry sweetness. It feels like you're eating a Cherry Bakewell and you're having a cup of tea at the same time."

Kate O’Halloran said: “I loved Cherry Bakewell tarts when I was a kid, so I was excited by the challenge of coming up with the recipe for a proper brew that matched my memories of these iconic bakes. The result is a naturally sweet blend that works a treat with or without milk. I can’t wait for people to give it a try!”

